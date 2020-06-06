You are the owner of this article.
Elks Veterans' meal canceled
Elks Veterans' meal canceled

The Elks annual Flag Day ceremony and dinner has been canceled in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

The club is presently closed in the interests of protecting the majority of attendees susceptible to the virus. Any news on when the meal can be held will be shared in future editions of the Winona Daily News.

