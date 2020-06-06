Elks Veterans' meal canceled

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The Elks annual Flag Day ceremony and dinner has been canceled in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
The club is presently closed in the interests of protecting the majority of attendees susceptible to the virus. Any news on when the meal can be held will be shared in future editions of the Winona Daily News.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today