Eleven new COVID-19 cases in Winona County; Minnesota total hits 90,000
COVID-19 IN MINNESOTA

Eleven new COVID-19 cases in Winona County; Minnesota total hits 90,000

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday, but four cases were also removed from the county’s total due to either incorrect residence determined originally, accidental case duplications or false positives.

The county’s total has now reached 850, with 18 of these patients having died due to the disease. None of these deaths were reported during the weekend.

No information about the new cases has been released, but is expected to be Wednesday evening.

Minnesota’s total COVID-19 cases broke 90,000 Sunday, with 1,318 newly confirmed cases bringing the state’s total to 90,017. Sunday also broke the previous single-day record for new cases.

Of these positive cases, 1,965 people have died, including two new deaths announced Sunday.

For hospitalizations, there have been 7,163, with 248 patients remaining in hospitals Sunday. Of those, 123 were in intensive care units.

As for recovered patients, 81,336 no longer need to be in isolation in Minnesota.

In Minnesota, 1,303,475 residents have been tested, with 1,838,392 tests completed.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

