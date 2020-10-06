Eleven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday, which includes three cases that were relocated to the county.

Since the state began measuring positive cases, 1,015 people in Winona County alone have tested positive.

To date, 18 people have died from the novel virus.

Unlike Monday, the county did not include the age range of those affected.

As for the broader state of Minnesota, 954 positive COVID-19 cases were announced Tuesday, bringing the total to 105,740.

However, it should be noted that 95,614 of those positive cases no longer require isolation.

Four additional deaths were also announced, meaning a total of 2,087 people have died across the state since the onset of the pandemic.

Of those people, approximately 1,488 of them resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, the Department of Health confirmed.

In regards to hospitalizations, 8,020 people have been admitted, with 2,212 of them requiring treatment in an ICU unit.