 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eleven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County
0 comments
alert

Eleven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

{{featured_button_text}}

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday, which includes three cases that were relocated to the county.

Since the state began measuring positive cases, 1,015 people in Winona County alone have tested positive.

To date, 18 people have died from the novel virus.

Unlike Monday, the county did not include the age range of those affected.

As for the broader state of Minnesota, 954 positive COVID-19 cases were announced Tuesday, bringing the total to 105,740.

However, it should be noted that 95,614 of those positive cases no longer require isolation.

Four additional deaths were also announced, meaning a total of 2,087 people have died across the state since the onset of the pandemic.

Of those people, approximately 1,488 of them resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, the Department of Health confirmed.

In regards to hospitalizations, 8,020 people have been admitted, with 2,212 of them requiring treatment in an ICU unit.

So far, the state has completed 2,182,970 COVID-19 tests and approximately 1,502,736 people have been tested.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Stories of Honor 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News