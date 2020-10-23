Eleven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,236

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 1,236 since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths due to the disease were announced in the county, leaving the total at 18.

Of the 11 new cases, one is between 5 and 9 years old; one is between 10 and 14 years old; one is between 20 and 24 years old; one is between 25 and 29 years old; three are between 35 and 39 years old; one is between 40 and 44 years old; two are between 60 and 64 years old; and one is between 70 and 74 years old.

In Houston County, nine new COVID-19 case were confirmed by MDH Friday, raising the total to 195.

No new deaths were announced by MDH, but one was confirmed by county officials earlier this week, raising the total to two.

In Minnesota, 1,721 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 129,863, including 13,133 health care workers, with 114,679 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 2,614,124 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,733,893 residents having been tested.