Eleven new cases confirmed in Winona County; most recently diagnosed cases college-aged residents

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, but three other cases were removed from the county’s total, leaving the total at 863.
No new COVID-19 deaths in the county have been announced in more than a week, leaving the total at 18.
While no information was released by health officials specifically about the 11 new cases, information about the county’s first 855 cases was released Wednesday.
In the week prior to Wednesday, 128 cases were added to the county’s total, but it was noted many were backlog dating back to as early as June.
As of Wednesday, 111 people were in isolation because of COVID-19 in the county, while 726 were out of isolation and 18 had died.
The majority of the county’s cases have been females, with 54% or 462.
The ages range for the confirmed cases from younger than 10 to older than 100, with the median age being 21.
The median age stayed the same as the week before.
The age range of non-hospitalized cases is the same, but the median age is 39.5.
The median age is 20.5 years more than the previous week, but the same as two weeks before Wednesday.
For the county’s 13 hospitalized cases – none of which were new in the past week – the age range is younger than 10 to 85 years old, with a median age of 50.
Four residents have spent time in an intensive care unit because of the disease, with the age range of the patients being younger than 65 to younger than 85 with a median age of 73.
For the 18 people who have died, the age range is younger than 75 to older than 100 with a median age of 85.
As for the specific age ranges of the patients, 13 have been people 10 years old or younger; 29 have been 11 to 17 years old; 535 have been 18 to 24 years old; 39 have been 25 to 29 years old; 56 have been 30 to 39 years old; 38 have been 40 to 49 years old; 61 have been 50 to 59 years old; 27 have been 60 to 69 years old; 24 have been 70 to 79 years old; and 33 have been 80 years old or older.
No new residents 70 years or older were confirmed to have COVID-19 in the week leading up to Wednesday.
As for people 18 to 24 years old, 95 new cases were confirmed during that week – about 74% of the cases confirmed in that time period.
September has been the hardest month in Winona County for new cases confirmed with residents that include 148 people 19 years old or younger; 199 people 20 to 39 years old; 34 people 40 to 59 years old; five people 60 to 79 years old; and one person 80 years old or older, totaling 387 cases.
August was the second highest increase month for the county, with 229 cases added to the county’s total.
In September, four children age 5 or younger were confirmed to have been diagnosed; three children 6 to 10 years old were confirmed to have been diagnosed; six children 11 to 15 years old were confirmed to have been diagnosed; and five children 16 to 17 years old were confirmed to have been diagnosed.
The majority of these school-aged cases were seen in the city of Winona.
Overall, a vast majority of the county’s cases have been seen in Winona – a total that has reached 741 or about 87%.
As for other Zip Codes, 41 have been diagnosed in 55972; 25 in 55952; 14 in 55959; 12 in 55925; six in 55979; six in 55947; five in 55969; four in 55910; and one in 55971.
The patient in the 55971 Zip Code has been verified as a Winona County resident, not a Fillmore County resident.
Of the people tested, 595 of the 855 positive residents did show symptoms of COVID-19.
The infection rate based on population for the county is 1.683%, which is higher than area neighbors such as Olmsted County at 1.490%, Fillmore County at 0.537%, Wabasha County at 0.832% and Houston County at 0.627%.
Winona County’s infection rate had increased compared to the week prior’s of 1.431%.
In Winona County, 22,714 tests have been completed, with a positive rate of 3.3%.
The county’s positive test rate dropped by 1% from the previous week’s.
During last week’s mass testing event in Winona, 2,572 tests were completed, with a preliminary total of 64 positives being announced. No demographic information specifically about these 64 positive tests has been released.
It is not certain if all of these positive tests were residents of Winona County, as the testing event was open to anyone from the area.
In Minnesota, 995 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The cases bring the state’s total to 93,012, with 83,862 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 9,930 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,895,302 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,336,851 residents having been tested.
Three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,988.
Of these people, 1,435 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 7,335 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,049 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
