Eleven new cases confirmed in Winona County; most recently diagnosed cases college-aged residents

For the county’s 13 hospitalized cases – none of which were new in the past week – the age range is younger than 10 to 85 years old, with a median age of 50.

Four residents have spent time in an intensive care unit because of the disease, with the age range of the patients being younger than 65 to younger than 85 with a median age of 73.

For the 18 people who have died, the age range is younger than 75 to older than 100 with a median age of 85.

As for the specific age ranges of the patients, 13 have been people 10 years old or younger; 29 have been 11 to 17 years old; 535 have been 18 to 24 years old; 39 have been 25 to 29 years old; 56 have been 30 to 39 years old; 38 have been 40 to 49 years old; 61 have been 50 to 59 years old; 27 have been 60 to 69 years old; 24 have been 70 to 79 years old; and 33 have been 80 years old or older.

No new residents 70 years or older were confirmed to have COVID-19 in the week leading up to Wednesday.

As for people 18 to 24 years old, 95 new cases were confirmed during that week – about 74% of the cases confirmed in that time period.