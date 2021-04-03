Elevated PFAS levels at closed landfill not believed to be a cause for concern

Do the elevated polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels at the closed landfill pose any kind of threat to the health and safety of those who consume Winona County’s drinking water?
In late March, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency revealed that the closed landfill along Hwy. 43 has an excessive amount of PFAS in its leachate, surpassing the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidance values for drinking water. Leachate, according to Environmental Materials and Waste, is the fluid that percolates through a landfill and is generated from liquids present in the waste and from outside water, including rainwater, percolating through the waste.
While the MPCA said PFAS levels were “just above” regulation, the county was commended for its handling of the contamination because it has continued to remove PFAS from the landfill’s leachate before it can be absorbed into the groundwater.
Jeanne Franz, Ph.D., a professor of chemistry at Winona State, elaborated on how common PFAS are in a person’s bloodstream and if they are something people should concern themselves with.
According to Franz, PFAS are found in almost every person’s bloodstream, but they’re at a level that isn’t a cause for concern.
“Just about everybody’s blood does have measurable quantities of PFAS-types of compounds, but they’re going down,” Franz said.
The reason why they’re going down, Franz explained, is because the manufacturing materials that PFAS are found in went out of production in the U.S. between 2000 and 2002. Around 2006, 8 international companies also pledged to discontinue the use of PFAS, Franz stated.
However, that doesn’t mean materials containing PFAS — like carpets and stain-resistant materials — suddenly disappeared; they’re still in use around the country, which is why elevated levels are still found.
The EPA has stipulated that the acceptable level of PFAS in drinking water is 70 parts-per-trillion (ppt).
Franz illustrated that 70 ppt is roughly the equivalent of 1 ounce of water flowing by Winona in 3.85 minutes.
“(That) is the health advisory level, so that puts it into perspective,” Franz said. “It’s pretty small, so that’s why we’re seeing it everywhere because it’s just so tiny.”
Franz added that if a person drank water containing PFAS at or below the EPA’s recommended level for their entire life, they would not experience any health issues.
Despite that small amount — and the effort the county has put in in removing PFAS before they can be absorbed into the groundwater — it’s always possible for levels to rise.
“The EPA (has) set a level that they consider to be safe to have in water and so, right now, it looks like Winona County is right below that, but they do see concentrations in the water that are potentially maybe down the line (a cause for) concern,” Franz said.
For right now, though, the PFAS levels in the closed landfill’s leachate are being properly monitored and Winona County’s groundwater is safe.
“I don’t think the people of Winona really need to worry, because I think the county is on top of it and they can treat the leachate so that it doesn’t get into our groundwater and so forth,” Franz said. “It probably is to a certain extent already, but it’s below the concerning level, so even though the leachate is slightly above, it’s possible to treat that.”