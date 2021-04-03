Elevated PFAS levels at closed landfill not believed to be a cause for concern

“Just about everybody’s blood does have measurable quantities of PFAS-types of compounds, but they’re going down,” Franz said.

The reason why they’re going down, Franz explained, is because the manufacturing materials that PFAS are found in went out of production in the U.S. between 2000 and 2002. Around 2006, 8 international companies also pledged to discontinue the use of PFAS, Franz stated.

However, that doesn’t mean materials containing PFAS — like carpets and stain-resistant materials — suddenly disappeared; they’re still in use around the country, which is why elevated levels are still found.

The EPA has stipulated that the acceptable level of PFAS in drinking water is 70 parts-per-trillion (ppt).

Franz illustrated that 70 ppt is roughly the equivalent of 1 ounce of water flowing by Winona in 3.85 minutes.

“(That) is the health advisory level, so that puts it into perspective,” Franz said. “It’s pretty small, so that’s why we’re seeing it everywhere because it’s just so tiny.”

Franz added that if a person drank water containing PFAS at or below the EPA’s recommended level for their entire life, they would not experience any health issues.