Election results certified: Sherman ahead by 3 votes, Alexander to request recount

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Sherman has gained a three-vote lead over Winona City Council member Michelle Alexander after Friday’s canvass and is poised to face Jovy Rockey in November for the mayoral seat.

But Alexander has confirmed she will request a recount, which can be done since the difference is less than .5%.

The Winona City Council certified the results in a special council meeting Friday morning.

From Tuesday to Friday, Rockey maintained a strong lead over Sherman and Alexander by accruing 1,654 votes.

Sherman and Alexander, on the other hand, have had a back-and-forth since Tuesday night.

While Sherman started with a lead over Alexander, Alexander was ultimately able to gain a two-vote lead over Sherman by the end of the night.

As it stands, Sherman now has 1,261 votes compared to Alexander’s 1,258, a three-vote difference.

Despite the close difference, municipal races do not require an automatic recount, city clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan said.

A contender can request a recount, however, if the difference is less than .5%, which is the case for Alexander.