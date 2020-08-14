Election results certified: Sherman ahead by 3 votes, Alexander to request recount

Scott Sherman has gained a three-vote lead over Winona City Council member Michelle Alexander after Friday’s canvass and is poised to face Jovy Rockey in November for the mayoral seat.
But Alexander has confirmed she will request a recount, which can be done since the difference is less than .5%.
The Winona City Council certified the results in a special council meeting Friday morning.
From Tuesday to Friday, Rockey maintained a strong lead over Sherman and Alexander by accruing 1,654 votes.
Sherman and Alexander, on the other hand, have had a back-and-forth since Tuesday night.
While Sherman started with a lead over Alexander, Alexander was ultimately able to gain a two-vote lead over Sherman by the end of the night.
As it stands, Sherman now has 1,261 votes compared to Alexander’s 1,258, a three-vote difference.
Despite the close difference, municipal races do not require an automatic recount, city clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan said.
A contender can request a recount, however, if the difference is less than .5%, which is the case for Alexander.
Since Alexander has confirmed that she will be requesting a recount, it will be managed by the city with election judges who served in the primary and will be done by hand.
For the First Ward, the results from Tuesday remain largely the same, with Steve Young and Christopher G. Meier maintaining their respective places.
As of Friday, Young has 771 votes and Meier has 260, which is a 28-vote lead over fellow contender Ty Styx.
Since the difference between Styx and Meier is more than .5%, Styx cannot request a recount.
