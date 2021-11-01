 Skip to main content
Elder Network Winona to hold in person support groups

Elder Network Winona will hold in person caregiver support groups on Thursday, November 4 and November 18, 2021 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the Winona Room, Suite 315, in the WKM Building located at 902 E. Second Street, Winona.

The current Zoom caregiver’s support group each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. will continue as scheduled.

The caregiver support groups are a safe place to discuss and share whatever is going on in your life and the lives of those you love.

Please contact Barb at (507) 452-0580 or via email at barbp@elder-network.org and let her know you will be attending. Attendees must be vaccinated.

