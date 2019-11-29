Elder Network’s Partners of People Living with Memory Loss will be held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Winona Knitting Mills building, 902 E. Second St., in the third-floor Winona Room.
Elder Network’s general caregiver Support Group will be held on the first Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. in the Winona Room at the Winona Knitting Mills building.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
If you know a senior or a caregiver who needs support, please contact Barb at Elder Network at 507-452-0580 or by email at barbp@elder-network.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.