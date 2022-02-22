Eighth grade prevention day encourages students to ACT

The Buffalo County Partnership Council, a coalition of teachers, students, law enforcement, university professors and public health and human services professionals, invited all eighth-grade students in Buffalo County from Alma, Cochrane-Fountain City, Gilmanton and Mondovi schools to participate in the annual prevention day on February 17 at Mondovi School and Cochrane-Fountain City School.

The program consisted of three parts to help teenagers cope and be resilient as they prepare to transition to high school.

One of the primary sessions was presented by Mickey Ganschow, the Buffalo County Public Health Educator, who taught eighth graders the Signs of Suicide, or SOS, a suicide prevention program that educates students on the relationship between suicide and depression.

A key message of the SOS program is to ACT, or acknowledge you are seeing signs of depression, let your friend know how much you care about them, and tell a trusted adult to get help if you are worried about yourself or others.

Another breakout was taught be a team of Buffalo/Pepin County Teen Court panelists. High School students Grace McQuiston (Alma), Alexander Montreuil (Gilmanton), Kailey Herbenson (Gilmanton), Jaycee Lisowski (Cochrane-Fountain City), Jenna Auth (Pepin), Julia Moats (Mondovi) and Sofia Sandberg (Mondovi), conducted a mock hearing.

Then, teen court panelists engaged the eighth graders in small group discussions about the implications of poor social media use and the use of derogatory language intended to harm others, which was the topic of the mock hearing. Students were able to learn more about the restorative justice process in Buffalo and Pepin Counties as part of the session.

A final part of eighth grade day was an interactive game show developed by BCPC youth president, Anna Gray, a senior at Mondovi High School. The show featured risk behavior questions and answers that aimed to educate middle school students on the impacts of alcohol, drug, and nicotine use and abuse.

Eighth grade day is made possible from the support and funding of the Buffalo County Partnership Council (BCPC) whose mission is to “provide collaborative prevention programming to educate youth and their families to make healthy choices and positively influence people and policies.” To learn more about BCPC like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/buffalocountypartnershipcouncil.

