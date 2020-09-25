Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 14-day case rate drops by over 30

Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, but one was removed from the county's total, too.
The county's total reached 870, with no new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, leaving the total at 18.
The case removed was likely due to the residence being initially incorrectly determined, but it could also be due to a false positive or accidental case duplication.
No information about the new cases was released Friday, but is expected to be included in Wednesday evening's weekly update.
As for the county's 14-day case rate per 10,000 people, it was announced that it has dropped from 77.49 in the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 5 down to 44.64 in the time period of Aug. 30 to Sept. 12.
In Minnesota, 1,191 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The cases bring the state’s total to 94,189, with 84,256 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 10,002 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,924,020 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,351,156 residents having been tested.
Six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,994.
Of these people, 1,438 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 7,391 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,067 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
