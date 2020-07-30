Eight new cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 239

In July, 113 new cases had been diagnosed in the county as of Wednesday.

Each month there has been an increase in people who are between 20 and 39 years old testing positive.

In July, 66 of the 113 cases were people in that age range, about 58%.

This is a large difference from April when only six of 56 cases were people between 20 and 39 years old, about 11%.

Of the county's first 231 cases, 149 patients were symptomatic -- about 65% -- and 40 were asymptomatic. The other 42 were not recorded whether they had symptoms.

The average age of the 231 people who tested positive in the county is, as of Wednesday, 44.09 years old, with the age range being between younger than 10 and older than 100.

The average age for non-hospitalized cases is also 44.09, with the age range being the same for 219 people.

The 12 residents who have required hospitalization have an average age of 44.44 and ranged in age from younger than 10 to 85.

One new hospitalization had occurred in the county since July 24.

The county has not announced how many people are currently hospitalized.