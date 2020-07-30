Eight new cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 239

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 239.
No information specifically about these new cases was released.
The county did, however, release more information about the county's first 231 cases Wednesday evening.
Forty-four of the 231 cases were still in isolation as of Wednesday, about 19% of the county's total.
There have been 12 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the county.
The total number of deaths remained at 16 in the county for about two weeks.
Of the 231 residents who tested positive by Wednesday, 201 live in Winona's ZIP code and 11 live in Saint Charles' ZIP code.
Since July 24, until Wednesday, Winona's ZIP code saw an increase of 35 people.
Saint Charles' ZIP code saw an increase of one case.
The county has not released the locations of 19 of the cases, because the communities do not have at least 10 positive cases.
These unannounced locations saw a total increase of two cases.
The positive patients in the county have been 120 females and 111 males.
In July, 113 new cases had been diagnosed in the county as of Wednesday.
Each month there has been an increase in people who are between 20 and 39 years old testing positive.
In July, 66 of the 113 cases were people in that age range, about 58%.
This is a large difference from April when only six of 56 cases were people between 20 and 39 years old, about 11%.
Of the county's first 231 cases, 149 patients were symptomatic -- about 65% -- and 40 were asymptomatic. The other 42 were not recorded whether they had symptoms.
The average age of the 231 people who tested positive in the county is, as of Wednesday, 44.09 years old, with the age range being between younger than 10 and older than 100.
The average age for non-hospitalized cases is also 44.09, with the age range being the same for 219 people.
The 12 residents who have required hospitalization have an average age of 44.44 and ranged in age from younger than 10 to 85.
One new hospitalization had occurred in the county since July 24.
The county has not announced how many people are currently hospitalized.
Three Winona County residents have spent time in an intensive care unit because of COVID-19, with the average age of the individuals being 80.61. The age range of the patients are between 65 and 83.
One new person had spent time in the ICU since July 24.
The average age of the 16 people who have died is 81.66, with ages ranging from 67 to older than 100 years old.
The county's infection rate is 0.455%, according to county health officials.
As of Wednesday, 8,568 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Winona County, with a positive rate of 2.7%.
This rate has increased since July 22, when the rate was 2.5%.
The state's positive rate of tests is at 5.8%. This rate did not change since the state's July 23 data release.
In Minnesota, 745 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 53,692, with 46,965 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 6,181 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,007,882 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
Five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,594.
Of these people, 1,219 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 5,112 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 298 remaining in hospitals Thursday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 141 are in intensive care units.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
