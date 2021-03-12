WSU students expected to head back to the classroom next semester

Winona State University students and employees will experience a degree of normal life once again during the fall semester, as classes are expected to take place in-person.

Currently, students enrolled are partaking in a mix of virtual and hybrid classes for the most part, with some classes in-person.

The university announced this week that it plans to have about 70% of classes in-person and the other 30% will be a mix of in-person, online and in field studies.

WSU Provost and VP of Academic Affairs Darrell Newton explained in a release Friday that starting the semester in-person will limit the need for a possible mid-semester move-in of students.

Newton also said that he and the university expect enough people to be vaccinated by this point for in-person classes to be a safe choice.

On an emotional and personal growth level, Denise McDowell, VP of the Office of Enrollment Management and Student Life, said, “The connections made, relationships built, and experiences that are had in person are imperative to a student’s college experience. Winona State University campuses look forward to restoring, re-engaging, and reconnecting as a campus community while following state guidance.”