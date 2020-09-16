WSU shows dip in COVID cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona State University reported 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 during the most recent seven-day period ending Sept. 13, for a current total of 125 active cases.

Cumulative positive cases reported since Aug. 24 total 294, WSU reported Wednesday.

These latest numbers confirm that the university will continue to remain in Level 2 of its Campus Safety Levels.

The number of new cases is a decline from the previous week’s data (ending Sept. 6), which included 121 new positive cases and a total of 209 active positive cases at that time.

The total number of students on- and off-campus who are currently quarantining stands at 228, with those currently isolating at 166.

“We are encouraged by this latest report,” WSU President Scott Olson said. “The numbers seem to indicate that the mitigation strategies we put in place last week are working, but we know that one week does not make a trend and we will continue to move ahead with caution.”

The university’s two-week self-imposed campus quarantine, scheduled to run through Monday, Sept. 21, remains in effect as planned.