WSU offers in-person events for graduating students

Although it may feel very similar to the traditional commencement ceremony with stage walking and tassel switching, the Name Reading Ceremonies won’t include speeches, reflections, hand shaking, or diploma giving.

Instead, most of those elements will be included in the Virtual Commencement Ceremony later that day. The Name Reading Ceremonies will be livestreamed with only graduating students present at the event and with social distancing and mask wearing.

After the ceremonies, graduates will get the opportunity to ring in their new life chapter with the start of a new tradition.

“Graduates will become the first participants in a brand-new WSU tradition,” Olson said. “Each time the bell is heard across the city, a student proclaims their achievement.”

