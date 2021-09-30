WSU hosts Homecoming and Warrior Game Day Experience

Winona State University will host its 2021 Homecoming celebration Oct. 4-9, with the theme of “Home Sweet Home.” All members of the community are invited to join in and celebrate.

The grand parade will step-off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, on Huff Street from Broadway to Mark Street. This fun and family-friendly event is open to all.

After the parade, the community is invited to the Warrior Game Day Experience from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Johnson Street just North of Mark Street, sponsored by the WSU Foundation. This free community event features everything from giveaways to games and activities for children to food trucks and live music. Come be part of the excitement and help boost campus and fan spirit before the big Homecoming game against Southwest Minnesota State University at 2 p.m. at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., WSU Health & Wellness Services, in partnership with Winona County, will be on campus to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all who are interested. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available at the Game Day Experience events Oct. 16, and Nov. 6 and 13.

WSU’s Homecoming celebrations will cap off Sunday, Oct. 10, with WSU students participating in a Downtown Clean-Up starting at 1 p.m.

For event listings for students, visit https://www.winona.edu/sal/homecoming.asp.

For alumni event listings, visit https://www.winona.edu/homecoming-alumni.asp.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0