WSU hosts Homecoming and Warrior Game Day Experience

Winona State University
Winona State University will host its 2021 Homecoming celebration Oct. 4-9, with the theme of “Home Sweet Home.” All members of the community are invited to join in and celebrate.
The grand parade will step-off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, on Huff Street from Broadway to Mark Street. This fun and family-friendly event is open to all.
After the parade, the community is invited to the Warrior Game Day Experience from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Johnson Street just North of Mark Street, sponsored by the WSU Foundation. This free community event features everything from giveaways to games and activities for children to food trucks and live music. Come be part of the excitement and help boost campus and fan spirit before the big Homecoming game against Southwest Minnesota State University at 2 p.m. at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., WSU Health & Wellness Services, in partnership with Winona County, will be on campus to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all who are interested. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available at the Game Day Experience events Oct. 16, and Nov. 6 and 13.
WSU’s Homecoming celebrations will cap off Sunday, Oct. 10, with WSU students participating in a Downtown Clean-Up starting at 1 p.m.
IN PHOTOS: Tom Sawyer leading Winona State football
WSU Football Intersquad Scrimmage 2019
Winona State University's football head coach Tom Sawyer talks to his team following Thursday's intersquad scrimmage. The Warriors will open the regular season on Saturday, September 7th, at 1:00pm with a game against Wayne State College.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona State Football vs St. Cloud State
Winona State University's head coach Tom Sawyer watches from the sideline during Saturday's game against St. Cloud State at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors won the game by a score of 38-17.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSU FB vs Wayne State
Winona State University head coach Tom Sawyer talks with junior wide receiver Tyler Anderson (2) on the sideline as Winona State opened its season with a home game against Wayne State at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSU Football Intersquad Scrimmage 2019
Winona State University's football head coach Tom Sawyer coaches from the sideline as his team prepares for the start of the 2019 season. The home opener will be Saturday, September 7th, at 1:00pm against Wayne State College.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSU Football Spring Game 13
Winona State University's Head Football Coach Tom Sawyer waves to the crowd during Friday night's WSU Spring football game held at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSU Football Spring Game 5
Winona State University's Head Football Coach Tom Sawyer looks on during Friday night's WSU Spring football game held at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSU Football Spring Game 1
Winona State University's Head Football Coach Tom Sawyer talks to his team following Friday night's WSU Spring football game held at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona State v. Texas A&M-Commerce 09
Winona State coach Tom Sawyer watches as his team plays against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first round of the NCAA football playoffs at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
2001: Winona State at North Dakota
Tom Sawyer congratulates his players on a historical season after losing to North Dakota in the 2001 NCAA Division II playoffs at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. It was Winona State's first-ever Division II playoff appearance.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Winona Daily News
WSU athletics receives donation
Winona State University football coach, Tom Sawyer, left, receives a check for $8,375 to the Winona State University athletic department from Bob Stein, PER and event chair at the Elks Club. WSU holds its banquet at the Elks Lodge every year. More than $100,000 has been raised for the athletic program over the past several years.
Contributed
WSU Football Practice 13
Winona State coach Tom Sawyer talks with the running backs during practice on Thursday at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Gopher Road Trip 08
Winona State football coach Tom Sawyer, left, shakes hands with University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck during the Gopher Road Trip stop in Winona last month.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
WSU Football Practice
Winona State coach Tom Sawyer hands the ball off to running back Eric Birth during a 2015 practice.
Daily News File Photo
WSU Football Scrimmage
Tom Sawyer talks to his Winona State football team after a practice. Sawyer helped rally his players to volunteer during the 2007 flood.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
Elks Donates
The Elks' Bob Stein, left, pictured with WSU football coach Tom Sawyer.
Contributed
WSU first football practice 03
Head Coach Tom Sawyer gives instruction to players at Winona State’s first practice of the season at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium August 11.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Winona State Football Practice
Head coach Tom Sawyer instructs his running backs during the Warrior's first football practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, at Maxwell Field in Winona.
Jacob Hilsabeck, Daily News
Winona State Football Practice
Head coach Tom Sawyer during the Warrior's first football practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, at Maxwell Field in Winona.
Jacob Hilsabeck, Daily News
Tom Sawyer
Winona State football coach Tom Sawyer looks on during the spring game in April, 2015. Sawyer helped rally his players to volunteer during the 2007 flood.
Jacob Hilsabeck, Daily News
WSU Football 02
Winona State's head coach Tom Sawyer runs through some drills with Paul Preston (34) and the rest of the running backs on Saturday, March, 28, 2015, their first day of practice, in Winona.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a NSIC game against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a NSIC game against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a NSIC game against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a NSIC game against Sioux Falls on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a NSIC game against Sioux Falls on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU vs. UMD Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a NSIC game against Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Tom Sawyer
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer said the Warriors final two games of the season will be important in determining which way the program is headed.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer before a NSIC game against Mary on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football - Sawyer
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a scrimmage Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, at Maxwell Field in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State coach Tom Sawyer works with running backs during practice last week at Maxwell Field.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football 01
Winona State football coach Tom Sawyer shares a moment before a game last season with running back Theo Burkett (2). Burkett, who has missed both of the previous two seasons with injuries, hopes to be healthy for his final season of football.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football Sawyer
Winona State coach Tom Sawyer talks with offensive lineman Jake Lilla during a game last season. The Warriors began spring practice this weekend with the hopes of putting last year's injury-ravaged season behind them.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.