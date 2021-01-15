WSU helps WAPS Ríos Spanish Immersion program with tutors, instructional videos

Winona State University Spanish students will virtually tutor students in the Ríios Spanish Immersion program at Winona Area Public Schools during the upcoming semester.

WAPS and WSU entered into an agreement for the tutoring services in Spanish language and Spanish literacy. The WSU Spanish tutors will participate in a workshop on Spanish tutoring best practices and report back to Dr. Mary Hudgens Henderson, assistant professor of Spanish and Bilingual/Bicultural Education at Winona State.

Scheduling and payments to tutors will be worked out on an individual basis. Interested Ríos families should contact Dr. Hudgens Henderson at mhudgenshenders@winona.edu to get matched with a WSU tutor.

Also, WSU students in the Spanish for Native/Heritage Speakers class created instructional videos that can be used by Ríos teachers. These are short videos on Spanish writing conventions (spelling, punctuation, accent marks) that the teachers could use with the Ríos students to help with Spanish writing. The WSU students practiced lesson construction and delivery, while the Ríos students benefit from learning Spanish writing rules.