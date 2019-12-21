Dr. Hamid Akbari, dean of the College of Business at Winona State University, has accepted a position at Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin, as dean of its newly founded School of Business. He will be departing WSU on Jan. 17.
Akbari joined WSU in the spring of 2014 from Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago.
In his time at WSU, Akbari has been instrumental in advancing the status, programming and mission of the College of Business, while creating a cohesive culture.
The "Create Your More" brand is an initiative that will live on at WSU, with the university dedicated to continuing the work that Akbari has begun in building partnerships outside the institution and integrating engaged learning opportunities that have become core to student education.
Thanks to the successful efforts he has led, the college has been able to consistently create new opportunities for students such as the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society, John Latsch Leadership Academy, and new programs such as the Master’s in Professional Accounting and the Business Administration online degree completion program.
Additionally, Akbari’s partnership and advocacy in the creation of the College of Business Engagement Center, WNB Financial Markets Lab and the Strauss Center for Sales Excellence, among others, has provided the college and university a strong foundation.
“The university wishes Dr. Akbari great success at Carroll University,” said Ted Reilly, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at WSU, “and thanks him for his dedicated service to Winona State and the Winona community.
WSU will soon announce next steps for identifying an interim dean for the College of Business and will then begin a search for a dean.
