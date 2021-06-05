WSU Children's Center might not lay off all of its teachers; new plan proposed

Winona State University leaders are listening to the community and offering new options to make the Children’s Center more financially viable.
In April of this year, the university said it planned to lay off all of the center’s nine teachers and then ask them to apply again for new positions — most of which pay less — if they still want to work for the center.
The teachers were directly notified of the impending layoff.
Unless hired as the two head teachers, they would instead be hired as assistant teachers with salaries $15,000 less than those of their old positions.
The restructuring of staff was going to be in response to annual losses of $150,000 due to the center, according to the university.
Many families that send their children to the center expressed their unhappiness in a joint letter to the Winona Daily News, saying, “At the core of the Children’s Center’s success are the teachers. The nine current teachers are all working mothers. Seven of them are the primary caregivers for their children. Six are alumni of Winona State, all have four-year degrees and three have master’s (degrees).”
They continued, “Together, they have 114 years of experience at WSU and 158 total years of experience in Early Childhood Education. It is appalling that Winona State would end the careers of these professionals without notice, discussion or compassion.”
In response to families’ strong reaction to the initial proposal, the university’s plans might be changing.
WSU has proposed, with a final decision pending, that instead of restructuring the staff, university employees and community members will have to spend more to send their children to the center.
Employees’ rates would be raised to about the same or slightly above the rates for child care at other community centers.
As for community members, their rates would for sure exceed the rate of community centers.
Students would continue to receive child care through the center free of charge.
The university added that rates would continue to raise over the years as staff’s salaries increase through collective bargaining contracts.
No current employees would be laid off with this plan, with staff change possible in the future if there is fluctuation in the enrollment.
For more information about WSU’s children’s center, visit www.winona.edu.