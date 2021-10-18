WSU announces new director of Community Engagement and StartUp 

Winona State University recently announced Marshall Erickson as the new director of Community Engagement and StartUp Winona State.

The position will support the WSU College of Business in expanding existing efforts in entrepreneurship -- one of five key initiatives in the College of Business 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, said Interim Dean of the College of Business Marianne Collins.

“With this team in place, and additional efforts to establish a Center for Excellence, I feel that we can attain the next level of entrepreneurial opportunities and resources for our students and community,” said Collins.

As Director of Community Engagement and StartUp Winona State, Erickson will foster collaboration and partnerships between WSU and the business and nonprofit community.

“It’s fun, rewarding work, and feeds my passion,” said Erickson. “(This position) is a great opportunity to continue serving entrepreneurs in the region and doing what I enjoy. I’m looking forward to fostering these relationships to get the outcomes WSU wants in entrepreneur and economic development for students and the region.”

Erickson received his Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Minnesota-Duluth and his MBA from University of St. Thomas. His previous experience includes launching and growing startups and entrepreneur ecosystems, and he has a particular passion for rural entrepreneurship.

Erickson enjoys building programs and equipping individuals, organizations, and communities with the skills and mindset to adapt, create value, and thrive.

Former Director Willard Kitchen will serve in a newly created position - Entrepreneur in Residence.

For more information, contact Erickson at marshall.erickson@winona.edu or visit the StartUp Winona State website at www.winona.edu/startup/.

