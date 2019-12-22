Winona Senior High School juniors Issara Schmidt and Jack Liedel presented a donation Friday to Lee Carlson, a Vietnam War veteran who lives in St. Charles and works with The D.O.V.E. Fund.
The D.O.V.E. Fund is an organization of Vietnam veterans and others that helps build schools, water wells and other projects in the poorest areas of Vietnam. Schmidt and Liedel raised more than $800 for the group thanks to a benefit concert at Island City Brewing Co. in October.
Carlson is traveling to Vietnam later this month with a D.O.V.E. Fund delegation.
WSHS has a history with raising money for The D.O.V.E. Fund. In 2007, social studies teacher Dwayne Voegeli invited a local Vietnam veteran, John Borman, to speak with his global studies class.
Borman, who posthumously received the John Latsch Human Rights Award last summer, spoke about his work with The D.O.V.E. Fund, and the students were inspired to raise money. During the next year, the students raised about $12,500, which combined with a matching donation from The D.O.V.E. Fund, was enough to build a three-room elementary school in Vietnam.
The Ben Quan Preschool in Vietnam has a plaque that says “Winona Senior High School Global Studies Class.”
More than a decade later, Voegeli showed a video of the project to his global studies class in the spring of 2019.
Two students, Schmidt and Lilly Wisniewski, were moved by the story and asked whether they could do something to help. Unfortunately, the school year ended before they could complete a project, and Wisniewski graduated. But Schmidt stuck with the idea, and with the help of Liedel, they were able to pull off the fundraiser.
On Friday, they were able to give the check to Carlson so he and his fellow Vietnam veterans could continue their humanitarian efforts in Vietnam.
