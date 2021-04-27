WSHS student wins statewide computer science award, eyes career in technology

Nicole Miller has narrowed her journey down to three potential career paths.

The Winona Senior High School student wants to work for a large tech company, like Google or Amazon. Or maybe for a small tech startup. Or, after being inspired by the guidance from teachers in her life, could do the same for other students as a college professor, an option that would also allow her to conduct “cutting edge research that can impact the world.”

Miller, a senior, is well on her way to following those dreams. She recently received the 2021 Aspirations in Computing State Award, an honor bestowed by The National Center for Women & Information Technology that goes to students who have clearly and significantly demonstrated interest and aptitude for computing. It is the highest state-level honor a student can win from the NCWIT.

In the past, Miller also received a 2020 honorable mention state award and was named a 2019 Minnesota Affiliate Rising Star.

Miller can trace her passion for computer technology to the experiences she had in Winona Area Public Schools.

