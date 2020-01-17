For the fifth consecutive year, students in the Spanish 4 class at Winona Senior High School authored and illustrated children’s books to send to school libraries in Matagalpa, Nicaragua.
Spanish teacher Susan Larsen has partnered with the Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners Organization based in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, to provide this experience for the students.
This project allowed the student a means to share their knowledge of the Spanish language with others in a beneficial way while gaining confidence and finding their voice in Spanish through composing, creating, imagining and exploring.
Students wrote a variety of stories for young children, and each student included information on themselves as authors and illustrators, as well as a glossary of some of the words used throughout the book.
