The Winona Area Public Schools school board rejected the proposed World’s Best Workforce plan for the 2019-20 year Thursday night.
A motion by the board called for the faculty and administration at the schools to be more involved in the goals that need to be set in this year’s plan.
Board members said they would like those who work on the curriculum to be a part of the process, and for plans to be more focused on individual classrooms and students.
You have free articles remaining.
Chair Nancy Denzer said that allowing the staff to be more involved will mean the schools will show more respect for the teachers and allow them to be treated as professionals.
The board decided that the new plan should be brought back to the board to be voted on no later than Feb. 20.
The call for a change in how the World’s Best Workforce plan is handled happened after it was revealed last month how far off the district was at reaching many of the goals set for the previous year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.