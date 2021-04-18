Winona's higher education institutes continue educating their students during a year like none before

Winona’s three higher education institutes — Winona State University, Saint Mary’s University and Minnesota State College Southeast — have faced a year like no other in any of their long histories.
Classes have had to shift back and forth between different formats at all three schools, including at times when as many classes as possible were online while students and employees try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But even as campuses may have been emptier this past year, the universities have adapted and innovated to keep their students safe and enable them to receive the best educations that they can offer.
Winona State University
Winona State University, Winona’s largest higher education institute and a member of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, is the community’s only four-year public college.
As of fall 2020, at the start of the current school year, WSU was the university of choice for 7,124 students from a total of 44 countries.
The enrollment for the current year is down from the 2019-20 school year’s enrollment of 7,602 students, but it was an expected decrease because of COVID-19.
The university is the home of 73 undergraduate programs, 15 master’s programs, seven doctorate programs, two education specialist degrees, and 17 graduate certificate programs.
WSU has the highest student success rate among any Minnesota State college or university, while also having been named the second best public higher education institute in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges.”
The university has been listed in The Princeton Review’s “Best in the Midwest” for the past 16 years.
Winona State University is known for its education programs and has shown great support in recent years to its students looking to become teachers.
The university’s Education Village opened in 2019 after three buildings were renovated to become a better home for education-program students.
The project cost $33.2 million and transformed historic campus buildings.
WSU’s connection and focus on educational programs goes back much farther than the most recent few years, though, as the university, originally named the Winona State Normal School, was actually founded in 1858 to teach future teachers.
It was the first school of its kind, supported by tax dollars, west of the Mississippi River.
Classes started on the campus in 1860 but were forced to pause during the Civil War, with classes starting once again in 1864.
Since this time, the university has faced three name changes: Winona State Teachers College in 1921, Winona State College in 1957, and Winona State University in 1975.
Currently, the university has three campuses including the original Winona campus, the Winona West campus and a campus in Rochester.
Winona’s campuses have been hit hard by COVID-19 since the start of the 2020-21 school year, but the spread is slowing.
As of April 11, 646 cases among WSU students were reported during the fall semester and 86 have been reported so far during the spring semester.
Currently, courses are in a mix of in-person, online and hybrid formats, but during points of the pandemic the university has been entirely online.
Most classes are expected to be in person during the 2021-22 school year.
Saint Mary’s University
Saint Mary’s University is the Winona community’s only private university with 5,548 students enrolled.
The university offers more than 40 majors in Winona and is the home of students in undergraduate programs, bachelor’s completion programs, master’s programs and doctoral programs.
There are plans to launch a new undergraduate nursing program at the Winona campus in the fall.
SMU’s online MBA programs were ranked best in Minnesota by U.S. News and World Report in 2021, along with it being listed as the 33rd best university in the Midwest that year.
The university, which is affiliated with the De Salle Christian Brothers and Roman Catholicism, was founded in 1912 by Bishop Patrick R. Heffron.
SMU was originally a local college for men, with the goal of educating men in the Diocese of Winona and the surrounding area.
The faculty at the time mainly consisted of members of the diocesan clergy.
The university gained its credentials for its bachelor’s degree programs after it was purchased by the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools — an international Catholic teaching order — in 1933.
The university has expanded to include 450 acres. Away from just building new structures over the years, it also purchased the former College of Saint Teresa in 2002. Part of this college was sold to Winona State University and Cotter Schools, but some of the structures still remain in SMU’s possession.
The university has since evolved into a college for men and women located around the world with its online options and over 100 on and off campus locations, from Minnesota — including in Rochester and in the Twin Cities — and Wisconsin to Jamaica and Kenya.
In the past year, the Winona campus has had to make major changes on the campus to prevent mass spread of COVID-19, including changing class formats to online, similar to WSU and MSC Southeast.
As of April 15, the university has had 29 students report positive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the spring semester.
SMU plans to have its classes in person during the 2021-22 school year.
Minnesota State College Southeast
Minnesota State College Southeast is Winona’s sole technical and community college and is the community’s smallest higher education institute with 2663 students as of its 2020 fiscal year.
The college, a member of the now Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, was founded in 1949 as Winona Area Vocational-Technical School. It was the second public vocational-technical school in Minnesota.
The college has experienced six name changes since its founding: Winona Area Technical School in 1965, Winona Area Technical Institute in 1971, Winona Technical College in 1989, Red Wing/Winona Technical College in 1992 when it combined with Red Wing Technical College, Minnesota State Colleges—Southeast Technical in 1999, and Minnesota State College Southeast in 2016.
In 1967, the current Homer Road location in Winona was opened to MSC Southeast’s students. Since then, it’s expanded to fill a larger demand.
The most recent expansion includes a new Advanced Manufacturing Lab in 2019, which was created with the support of local businesses.
Its next historic change is soon coming, with its newest president expected to be announced later this month.
There are currently almost 50 different programs at the college, which still has a campus in Red Wing, with a total of 100 different majors.
The eight career areas covered by these programs are business and management; education and human services; engineering, manufacturing and trade; health sciences; information technologies; liberal arts and transfer studies; musical instrument repair and building; and transportation careers.
A two-year associate of science degree in nursing was just approved by the Minnesota State Board of Nursing in 2020.
Overall types of degrees offered at the college include a variety of associate degrees, diplomas and undergraduate certificates.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, classes on the campus have been a mix of in-person and online, with eventually online becoming the majority.
During the fall 2020 semester, 44 students or employees who were on the Winona campus reported they were positive for COVID-19.
During the current semester, so far, as of April 14, 7 students or employees on the campus have reported positive cases.
Classes that were delivered in-person before the pandemic are expected to return to being in-person starting in the fall semester.