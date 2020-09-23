Winona State University's self-imposed quarantine ends; case increase slows on campus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona State University's self-imposed two-week quarantine that started Sept. 8 has come to an end and successful results have been noted.

"Our efforts are paying off. The university’s self-imposed campus quarantine that was issued last week is making a difference thanks to all our Warriors coming together and following the guidance," WSU officials told students in an email Sept. 17. The quarantine concluded Tuesday.

The quarantine included classes being moved online, along with all non-essential on campus activities being limited.

Leading up to Sept. 8, WSU's total cases were at 20 on Aug. 25, jumping to 136 by Sept. 1.

By Sept. 6, the case total had reached 236, which led to the self-imposed quarantine.

The weekly-increase soon dropped on average. By Sept. 13, the total had only risen by 58, reaching 294.

By Sunday, the most recently released total, the university was at 346 positive cases, with 52 having been newly reported in the preceding week.

Of these 346 cases, 76 are still active, with 36 having been newly diagnosed in the week leading up to Sunday.