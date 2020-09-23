Winona State University's self-imposed quarantine ends; case increase slows on campus

Winona State University's self-imposed two-week quarantine that started Sept. 8 has come to an end and successful results have been noted.
"Our efforts are paying off. The university’s self-imposed campus quarantine that was issued last week is making a difference thanks to all our Warriors coming together and following the guidance," WSU officials told students in an email Sept. 17. The quarantine concluded Tuesday.
The quarantine included classes being moved online, along with all non-essential on campus activities being limited.
Leading up to Sept. 8, WSU's total cases were at 20 on Aug. 25, jumping to 136 by Sept. 1.
By Sept. 6, the case total had reached 236, which led to the self-imposed quarantine.
The weekly-increase soon dropped on average. By Sept. 13, the total had only risen by 58, reaching 294.
By Sunday, the most recently released total, the university was at 346 positive cases, with 52 having been newly reported in the preceding week.
Of these 346 cases, 76 are still active, with 36 having been newly diagnosed in the week leading up to Sunday.
On campus, 73 people are quarantining -- meaning they have been exposed to the coronavirus but are not showing symptoms -- and 11 are in isolation -- meaning they have tested positive or are showing symptoms.
Off campus, 64 people are quarantining and 87 are in isolation.
The safety level on the campus has not changed because of the quarantine, remaining at the yellow level. This level requires face coverings to be worn; daily screenings to be completed by everyone on campus; physical distancing to be followed; courses to be delivered with some in-person, some hybrid and some completely online; and on-campus events to be limited.
Not everything returned to normal Tuesday, as activities and opportunities will slowly start again in phases, the university has told students.
"The hope is we’ll stay the whole semester. We’ll be here. And nobody’s going home. The way to do that is for us to all work together," WSU president Scott Olson said during a COVID-19 update video.
For more information about COVID-19 on the WSU campus, visit www.winona.edu.
