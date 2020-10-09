Winona State University to move most classes online after Thanksgiving

Winona State University will move most of this semester's classes online after Thanksgiving break, even though the positive COVID-19 case rate has decreased on the campus.

The university announced the decision just weeks after a self-imposed campus-wide quarantined was followed for a two-week period.

This quarantine had included classes being moved online if possible in an effort to limit unessential gatherings on campus. Since the end of the quarantine, classes have moved back to their original formats.

Class formats vary this semester, including completely in-person, hybrid and completely virtual.

In the week leading up to Wednesday, 19 more COVID-19 cases were reported to the university, a small fraction of the numbers seen in the weeks following the start of the semester when, at one point, 100 cases were reported within days.

About the classes changing to an online format, WSU president Scott Olson described the move as "part of our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the greater community" in a press release.