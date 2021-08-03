Winona State University takes a step back, masks required once again

Winona State University is taking a step back with its COVID-19 protocols.

Once again, starting Wednesday, anyone in the campuses' indoor public spaces will need to wear a mask, even if they are vaccinated.

This renewed rule will need to be followed at both the Winona and Rochester campuses, including in their leased facilities, transit shelters and university shuttles.

This rule will continue to be enforced through the first several weeks of the fall semester. It is unclear at this time what the end date for this rule is.

University officials are keeping a focus on the everchanging COVID-19 situation in Winona and the state, so rules in place may change quickly.

The masking requirement comes after cases have begun to increase across the nation, even in people who have been fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, 13 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County, raising the county's total to 4,678 cases with 52 deaths.

No further information has been released about these cases yet.

For daily updates on COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.