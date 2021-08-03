 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona State University takes a step back, masks required once again
0 comments
alert featured

Winona State University takes a step back, masks required once again

{{featured_button_text}}
Winona State University

Winona State University's main campus is located at 175 W. Mark Street in Winona.

 Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News

Winona State University is taking a step back with its COVID-19 protocols.

Once again, starting Wednesday, anyone in the campuses' indoor public spaces will need to wear a mask, even if they are vaccinated.

This renewed rule will need to be followed at both the Winona and Rochester campuses, including in their leased facilities, transit shelters and university shuttles.

This rule will continue to be enforced through the first several weeks of the fall semester. It is unclear at this time what the end date for this rule is.

University officials are keeping a focus on the everchanging COVID-19 situation in Winona and the state, so rules in place may change quickly.

The masking requirement comes after cases have begun to increase across the nation, even in people who have been fully vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, 13 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County, raising the county's total to 4,678 cases with 52 deaths.

No further information has been released about these cases yet.

For daily updates on COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

For more information about WSU's response to COVID-19, visit www.winona.edu.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News