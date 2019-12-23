A Winona State University student is speaking up on topics important to her and other students as the newest student representative appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System.
Third-year student Ahmitara Alwal started in her new role earlier this month and is set to hold the position until June 30, 2021.
Alwal, who is originally from Worthington, Minnesota, was “overly excited” when she learned that she was accepted for the position.
“When I was in high school, we had a group called Dynamic 507. And we did a lot of leadership work as kids, so I think that kind of set up the tone for how I was going to give back,” she said.
With this background, she was on her way to wanting to be involved with administration or taking a leadership role in another way.
Work in administration is a goal of hers. She is majoring at WSU in public administration.
Alwal also participates in pageants, which she said has helped her to become a stronger leader and a better public speaker.
She is in involved in WSU's African Students Association and university housing. She was a part of the university's homecoming committee.
While on the board, she hopes that she will be able to represent all students well by listening and paying attention, while also trying to find common ground.
“I expect to share my voice and my perspective and really just learn from other people and figure out a way to make the college experience better for college students,” Alwal said.
The Board of Trustees works to determine admission requirements, set tuition costs and other fees, approve new programs and their requirements, and determine the completion of achievements such as degrees and certificates. The board also enters into contracts and agreements, while also adopting policies for the system.
