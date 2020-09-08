Winona State University starts 14-day campus quarantine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 14-day self-imposed quarantine kicked off on the Winona State University campus Tuesday, after an extended Labor Day weekend often defined by travel.

Non-essential activities, including classes, on the campus will be limited during the quarantine to attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Aug. 30, already 97 WSU community members had been diagnosed with COVID-19. No more recent information has been released. The Winona community continues to see a quick increase in cases among young people.

Fall classes on the campus began on Aug. 24 and self-evaluations of health have been required for all WSU community members. If showing any symptoms of the deadly and highly contagious disease, they are asked to not visit campus or stay within their residences.

The campus has been laid out with directions to help limit congested areas where safe distances between people are not possible.