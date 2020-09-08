Winona State University starts 14-day campus quarantine

A 14-day self-imposed quarantine kicked off on the Winona State University campus Tuesday, after an extended Labor Day weekend often defined by travel.
Non-essential activities, including classes, on the campus will be limited during the quarantine to attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Aug. 30, already 97 WSU community members had been diagnosed with COVID-19. No more recent information has been released. The Winona community continues to see a quick increase in cases among young people.
Fall classes on the campus began on Aug. 24 and self-evaluations of health have been required for all WSU community members. If showing any symptoms of the deadly and highly contagious disease, they are asked to not visit campus or stay within their residences.
The campus has been laid out with directions to help limit congested areas where safe distances between people are not possible.
“The university is not currently aware of any serious illness related to COVID-19 within the WSU community. However, we are seeing an increase in asymptomatic transmission, and we have a responsibility to our students, our employees and to our community to respond accordingly. We recognize that the recent increase in cases is not only impacting our campus, but the entire Winona community,” Scott Olson, WSU’s president, said in a release Tuesday.
Olson shared that he hopes this quarantine will help slow possible spread and the quickly increasing case total for the WSU community and Winona as a whole.
As much as possible, classes with any in-person instruction will be moved online for the upcoming two weeks. Some classes are already scheduled to be online for the entire semester.
If the transition is not possible, extra precautions will be set in place.
Additionally, individual areas or buildings on the campus may create their own rules during the pandemic to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Employees who can work from home will begin doing so, too.
The WSU campus is currently closed to the public.
Masks are required to be worn by everyone on the campus.
For more information about WSU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.winona.edu.
