Winona State University sees slow down in COVID-19 cases

Winona State University has experienced a slowdown in positive COVID-19 cases on its campus since its two-week self-imposed quarantine in September.
In the week leading up to Sunday, 38 new cases were reported to campus officials.
This increase is a bit less than the 52 that were reported between Sept. 20 and 27, and far less than the 116 confirmed between Aug. 25 and Sept. 1.
Since that first week of reporting, the weekly increases have diminished.
As of Sunday, the cumulative positive case count on the WSU campus is at 384, with 49 cases still active.
As for people quarantining, meaning that they have possibly been exposed to COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms, 19 people are doing so on campus and 48 are doing so off campus.
For people who have tested positive or who are showing symptoms that are now in isolation, 16 are on campus and 65 are off campus.
The current safety level remains at yellow, meaning that face coverings and daily screenings are required, physical distancing is followed, classes range in formats and on-campus events are limited.
As for Saint Mary’s University, the campus is up to 25 positive cases, with the most recent being reported on Monday. This new case had been the first in two weeks.
Minnesota State College Southeast has had 10 positive cases as of Sept. 23.
For more information about local university’s COVID-19 situations, visit their websites at winona.edu, smumn.edu, and southeastmn.edu.
