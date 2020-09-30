Winona State University sees slow down in COVID-19 cases

Winona State University has experienced a slowdown in positive COVID-19 cases on its campus since its two-week self-imposed quarantine in September.

In the week leading up to Sunday, 38 new cases were reported to campus officials.

This increase is a bit less than the 52 that were reported between Sept. 20 and 27, and far less than the 116 confirmed between Aug. 25 and Sept. 1.

Since that first week of reporting, the weekly increases have diminished.

As of Sunday, the cumulative positive case count on the WSU campus is at 384, with 49 cases still active.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for people quarantining, meaning that they have possibly been exposed to COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms, 19 people are doing so on campus and 48 are doing so off campus.

For people who have tested positive or who are showing symptoms that are now in isolation, 16 are on campus and 65 are off campus.

The current safety level remains at yellow, meaning that face coverings and daily screenings are required, physical distancing is followed, classes range in formats and on-campus events are limited.