Winona State University's celebration of spring graduates postponed

Winona State University’s spring commencement will not be held May 8 because of COVID-19 concerns and recommendations from state departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another opportunity to celebrate the graduating students is expected to be held in the future, once the pandemic is better managed. Details about this event have not yet been determined.

“The university understands that this news comes as a tremendous disappointment to its graduating seniors and their families,” said a statement from WSU.

For details about how WSU is responding to COVID-19 concerns, visit www.winona.edu.

