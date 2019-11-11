Winona State University has received an award for Innovative Partnering and Collaboration in recognition of its work with Bridges Health Winona.
The award recognizes WSU’s efforts to be flexible, adaptable and responsive to meeting the needs of students as well as Minnesota citizens.
Bridges Health Winona is a Winona-based health care resource that provides free preventative health services, including health screening and exams, health education, health promotion, social support, information and referral. Care is provided by WSU students and faculty, as well as Neighborhood Family Clinics.
For WSU faculty member Jennifer Timm, the benefits of the Bridges collaboration are wide-ranging.
“Expanding the opportunity for accessing health promotion and preventive services increases the likelihood that more individuals will engage in learning about their health,” Timm said. “Preventive health needs to be accessible for all.”
In addition to the community benefit, WSU students who provide care through Bridges become better prepared for work in community care settings, which is especially important as the trend in health care shifts from hospital-based to community-based care, Timm said.
The Innovative Partnering and Collaboration Award was presented during the Minnesota State Academic and Student Affairs conference Oct. 23, on behalf of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System.
To learn more about the award, visit minnstate.edu/system/asa/awards/asa-awards/index.html.
