Winona State University homecoming celebrations postponed until spring

Winona State University students and employees, along with the surrounding community, will not have the chance to enjoy WSU homecoming activities this fall due to COVID-19 concerns.
The activities will be moved to the spring semester, with a date yet to be determined.
Reunion events, the homecoming parade, the Warrior Waddle and banquets for the Athletic Hall of Fame and distinguished alumni are postponed.
Currently, no athletic events scheduled from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11 are expected to be postponed.
"We understand this postponement represents a significant disappointment to a great many Warriors, near and far," Scott Olson, WSU president, said in a release.
"Each year, we look forward to welcoming our alumni and friends to campus, and to celebrating with our students, employees and the greater Winona community. However, we feel that by suspending this event and all associated activities, we are doing our part to reduce the spread of this virus and preserve the health and safety of our community," he said.
