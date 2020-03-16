Winona State University extends spring break for a second week, announces no more face-to-face classes this semester

Winona State University has decided to extend its spring break even longer, after announcing last week that it would add one more week.

Now, students are expected to return to class — not in a face-to-face format — starting on March 30.

This additional time will allow staff to figure out the best ways to move their coursework into an online format, according to a message sent to the university’s community Monday from Dr. Ted Reilly, WSU’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.

There will be no more face-to-face classes during this spring semester, the message said.

Students can continue to live in the residence halls if in need of housing. The campus, including dining services, is not expected to close.

