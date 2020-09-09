Winona State University COVID-19 total reaches 209 cases

Winona State University has seen its community’s COVID-19 case total more than double between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, as the total grew from 97 to 209 cases.
The vast majority of these cases are students who live within Winona County, while some do learn completely virtually from a distance and a few are employees of the university.
As for WSU community members isolating due to showing symptoms of COVID-19, even if they haven’t completed a test, 255 are off campus doing so, while 16 are on campus.
People who have been possibly exposed to coronavirus, but are not showing symptoms, are being asked to quarantine. Of these people, 103 are off campus and 66 are on campus.
WSU officials shared Wednesday that not all of the cases are occurring in a centered position on the campus, but are spread out. There are clear connections on how people are being exposed to the virus, though.
If someone tests positive in residential living, friend groups and entire floors are being tested for the virus in case of exposure.
Residential halls have been changed to single living formats for this semester, meaning that all students have their own rooms to help better allow for limiting exposure. WSU president Scott Olson said this situation change cost the university about $4 million.
If students are required to quarantine and have a dining contract, food is being delivered to them multiple times a day.
The university has continued to implement rules on the campuses, such as limiting mass gatherings, requiring masks and instructing people to walk on certain paths. If these guidelines are not followed, students will receive verbal warnings.
If a student continues to not follow guidelines, they may have to complete community service.
If the behaviors continue to extreme levels, the students could even be suspended from the university.
While the university continues to stay in the yellow safety level – which includes mask wearing, daily symptom evaluations and more – the Winona campus is in a self-imposed quarantine that started Tuesday and will continue for 14 days. Non-essential activities have been canceled or postponed and classes are being moved to a virtual format.
Olson did say if this decision does not decrease the speed of spread, then the quarantined may be continued.
Otherwise, university officials do suspect that the classes that were originally in a hybrid or in-person format will return to that form once the quarantine is over.
Olson did share that student government officials have responded positively to the quarantine decision.
Andrea Northam, interim vice president of University Advancement, did share that employees also seem to think the decision is a good one, but some are disappointed that they will not be able to be on campus as much and connect with students in-person.
“We’re trying to make the best decisions for everyone involved as best as we can,” Olson said.
For more information about the COVID-19 situation in the WSU campus, visit www.winona.edu.
