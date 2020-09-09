Winona State University COVID-19 total reaches 209 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona State University has seen its community’s COVID-19 case total more than double between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, as the total grew from 97 to 209 cases.

The vast majority of these cases are students who live within Winona County, while some do learn completely virtually from a distance and a few are employees of the university.

As for WSU community members isolating due to showing symptoms of COVID-19, even if they haven’t completed a test, 255 are off campus doing so, while 16 are on campus.

People who have been possibly exposed to coronavirus, but are not showing symptoms, are being asked to quarantine. Of these people, 103 are off campus and 66 are on campus.

WSU officials shared Wednesday that not all of the cases are occurring in a centered position on the campus, but are spread out. There are clear connections on how people are being exposed to the virus, though.

If someone tests positive in residential living, friend groups and entire floors are being tested for the virus in case of exposure.