Winona State University has been named among America’s 100 Best College Buys for the 24th consecutive year.
The publication is an independent ranking of the value and quality of colleges and universities across the nation, conducted by Institutional Research and Evaluation of Rome, Georgia. The report profiles the schools that are the highest rated academically, but also have the greatest value as a function of academic quality, cost of attendance and financial aid available.
You have free articles remaining.
To be considered for America’s 100 College Buys, a college must be an accredited four-year institution offering bachelor’s degrees; offer full residential facilities including residence halls and dining services; have an entering freshman class with a high school grade point average and/or SAT/ACT score equal to or above the national average; and have an out-of-state cost of attendance that is below the national average.
In 2019, IRE researched 1,431 accredited U.S. colleges and universities. Of the institutions surveyed, 1,049 schools responded. Winona State University is one of only three Minnesota schools included in the 24th annual report of America’s 100 Best College Buys. (The others are University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and University of Minnesota-Duluth.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.