Winona State University is once again the second ranked public institution in Minnesota, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 rankings.
The university, which is the top-ranked university in the Minnesota State system, ranks sixth overall in Minnesota and 13th among top public universities in the Midwest. The university is tied for 66th (out of 162) on the comprehensive list of all regional universities in the Midwest.
New this year, WSU also is tied for the 22nd public institution in Minnesota for social mobility, which recognizes the university’s success in enrolling and graduating large proportions of economically disadvantaged students.
WSU was again recognized as one of the Best Colleges for Veterans, one of only seven schools statewide to make the list. To qualify, the institution must participate in the yellow ribbon program and have 20 or more students who used GI Bill benefits to finance their educations.
You have free articles remaining.
WSU’s online master’s program in Nursing program was ranked number 1 in Minnesota and 30th overall, among 179 schools nationwide. Only regionally accredited institutions whose programs are offered mostly or entirely online were evaluated, and rankings were based on factors such as graduation rates, academic and career support services offered to students, and admissions selectivity.
In addition, peer assessment data reported to U.S. News ranked WSU among the Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs for its Composite Materials Engineering program, which is the only accredited undergraduate program in the U.S. that offers a bachelor of science degree in composite engineering, and among the Best Undergraduate Business Programs for its programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.
U.S. News & World Report bases its regional rankings on peer assessment, graduation and retention rates, graduation rate performance, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving. Complete listings are available at usnews.com/colleges.
For more information, contact University Communications at 507-457-5024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.