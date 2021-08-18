 Skip to main content
Winona State to require vaccinations or weekly testing for many students starting Oct. 4
Winona State University

Winona State University's main campus is located at 175 W. Mark Street in Winona.

 Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News

Certain groups of Winona State University students will need to be COVID-19 vaccinated starting Oct. 4 or they will be required to have weekly testing, the university announced Wednesday.

Based on guidance issued by the Minnesota State Chancellor’s Office, students who live in on-campus residence facilities; students who participate in intercollegiate athletics that follow NCAA-announced vaccine and testing protocols; and students who are required to follow similar COVID-19 protocols based on their clinical or internship sites will need to follow these new guidelines from the university.

Other university activities that involve close contact will be examined to determine if the students involved also need to be vaccinated or tested regularly.

Vaccinations have been offered on the campus throughout the summer and will be offered daily at the Integrated Wellness Complex during the school year.

It is unannounced at this time what will happen to students that do not follow these requirements.

For more information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.
