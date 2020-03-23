Winona State announces provost and vice president for academic affairs

Darrell Newton has joined Winona State University as provost and vice president for academic affairs, effective July 6.

“To say that I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as provost here at Winona State is a major understatement,” Newton said. “Throughout my days as an adjunct lecturer, and on to full professor; from a department chair to an associate dean and later an associate vice-chancellor, I have endeavored to not only become a well-rounded academician but a reliable, dependable leader. I deeply respect the shared governance process at WSU and stand ready to work closely with President Olson in supporting our students, faculty and staff.”

Newton comes to WSU from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he has served since 2017 as associate vice chancellor of academic affairs and dean of graduate studies. Previous positions include associate dean for The Fulton School of Liberal Arts and Department Chair of Communication Studies at Salisbury University. He has also initiated and chaired multiple student learning initiatives.