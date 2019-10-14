Sixth-graders at Winona Middle School joined students across Minnesota and the Midwest in taking part in the Minnesota Great Lakes Apple Crunch at noon Thursday.
Viterbo dietetic interns Sam Totsky and Brenna Meyer handed out apple chip samples as well as apples (sweet tangos) from Longhorn Orchards to the sixth graders, and everyone took a big bite exactly at noon. Herky was there as well to take part in the festivities.
The Great Lakes Apple Crunch encourages healthy eating and supports farm to school and other local food purchasing initiatives throughout the region. Participating states include Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio and is a part of National Farm to School month.
