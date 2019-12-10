Senior Lauren Johnson is the daughter of Trisha and Michael Johnson of Winona. Lauren describes herself as hardworking, positive, friendly and respectful and she lists chemistry and Spanish as her favorite subjects. Lauren is active in WSHS soccer and track and she says that her role model is her Nana, Carol Ellings. Faculty and staff describe Lauren as outgoing, polite, energetic, kind and positive. She is a fabulous young woman with a great sense of humor, they say. After graduation, Lauren plans to attend either UW-Oshkosh or Viterbo University to major in nursing, Her advice to students is: “Believe in yourself.”
Senior Jack Herczeg is the son of Bob and Andrea Herczeg of Winona. Jack describes himself as hardworking, positive, caring and dedicated and he lists math, English and science as his favorite subjects. Jack competes on the WSHS Swim Team, is in the National Honor Society and is a peer tutor and he is employed as a lifeguard at the Bob Welch Aquatic Center. Jack says that his role models are his parents, his Grandpa Ron and his swim coaches. Faculty and staff describe Jack as responsible, involved, intelligent, a leader and an amazing role model for his peers. He is an outstanding young man and one of the best students that Winona Senior High has to offer, they say. After graduation, Jack plans to attend The Ohio State University as a student-athlete and study engineering. His advice to students is: “Focus on what you are doing, not how you feel doing it. You’ll find more enjoyment that way.”
