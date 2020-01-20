Senior Ethan Prodzinski is the son of Alison and Ryan Prodzinski of Winona. Ethan describes himself as funny, positive, outgoing and determined and he lists social studies and science as his favorite subjects. Ethan is active in WSHS football, basketball and W-Club and he says that his Grandpa, Kris Hall, is his role model. Faculty and staff describe Ethan as hard-working, kind, friendly, fun and super nice. He is a great person and a leader, they say. After graduation, Ethan plans to play football in college. His advice to students is: “Go into high school with a positive mindset.”
Senior Emma Bucknam is the daughter of Laura and Dan Bucknam of Winona. Emma describes herself as open-minded, outspoken, creative and a leader and she lists English as her favorite subject. Emma is active in WSHS Drama Club, National Honor Society, and Gender Sexuality Alliance and she formed the Winona Youth Shakespeare League. Emma says that her role models are actors extraordinaire Benjamin Boucvalt and Tarah Flanagan. Faculty and staff describe Emma as polite, outgoing, ambitious, involved and a leader. She has a wonderful personality and is a great role model, they say. After graduation, Emma plans to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting from Nebraska Wesleyan University and pursue a professional career in theatre. Her advice to students is: “Being yourself can be really hard, especially in high school, but use this time to embrace yourself fully. No matter who you are, there’s a group of people waiting to embrace you with open arms.”
