Senior Ryan Meyer is the son of Gary and Becky Meyer of Winona. Ryan describes himself as kind, hardworking, encouraging & a good listener and he lists Math & Science as his favorite subjects. Ryan is active in WSHS cross country unning, track and field and Nordic skiing, and he enjoys fishing, mountain biking & his church youth group. He says that his role models are his parents and his Grandparents Anita, Gerald, Phyllis and Bob. Faculty and staff describe Ryan as kind, polite, hardworking, involved and extremely reliable. He is an excellent student with a good sense of humor. After graduation, he plans to attend Mankato State University to major in mechanical engineering and his advice to students is: “Do your best and don’t sweat the small stuff.”
Senior Grace Crigler is the daughter of Cheri Eddy Crigler and Jim Crigler of Winona. Grace describes herself as kind, social, optimistic and hardworking, and she lists art, social studies and math as her favorite subjects. Grace is active in WSHS girls soccer, girls basketball and national honor society, and she enjoys spending time with her friends and family.
Grace says that her mom and dad are her role models. Faculty and staff describe Grace as involved, polite, enthusiastic, considerate and extremely kind. She is an ambitious young woman with a positive attitude, they say. After graduation, she plans to attend UW-Stout to earn a degree in interior design. Her advice to students is: “Enjoy high school while you can because it goes by extremely fast.”
