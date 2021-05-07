Winona Senior High Winhawks of the Week

Senior Trentton Denzer is the son of Wendy and Eric Denzer of Winona. Trentton describes himself as kind, helpful, hardworking and selfless and he lists Math as his favorite subject. Trentton is active in WSHS Hockey and as Winona FFA President and he enjoys model building and video games. Trentton says that Mr. Sather is his role model. Faculty and staff describe Trentton as responsible, involved, friendly, extremely hardworking and very helpful. He is an excellent student and a positive leader for his peers, they say. After graduation, Trentton plans to attend UW – Platteville to major in Engineering and his advice to students is: “Don’t take time for granted because you never know when it will run out.”

Senior Colleen Halleck is the daughter of Beth and Carew Halleck of Winona. Colleen describes herself as optimistic, studious, diligent, outgoing and articulate and she lists Government and Chemistry as her favorite classes. Colleen is active in WSHS Track and Field, National Honor Society and Cross Country and she enjoys hiking, reading and traveling. Colleen says that her role models are her Grandma Virginia and her older brother Duncan. Faculty and staff describe Colleen as super kind, motivated, dedicated, involved and a leader. She is a great person who is willing to help everyone, they say. After graduation, Colleen plans to attend Dartmouth College to major in Anthropology or Government and her advice to students is: “Don’t be afraid to take a class you don’t think you’ll excel in, those are the classes you learn the most in.”