Winona Senior High Winhawks of the Week

Senior Grant Wolner is the son of Bradlee and Shannon Wolner of Winona. Grant describes himself as charismatic, tenacious, sociable and quick-witted and he lists English and science as his favorite subjects. Grant is active in WSHS swimming, band, weightlifting and the National Honor Society and he enjoys spending time with friends and family and playing guitar. Grant says that his role models are his parents and Band Director Myron Haug. Faculty and staff describe Grant as polite, friendly, kind, dedicated and an academic leader. He is an excellent young man and the best example of a student-athlete, they say. After graduation, Grant plans to attend either Michigan State University, the University of South Dakota or the University of Notre Dame to major in something medical oriented. His advice to students is: “Go to as many high school sports events as you can, you will miss them.”