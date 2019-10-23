Senior Chloe Lemieux is the daughter of Kay and Tony Lemieux of Rollingstone. She describes herself as optimistic, positive, outgoing and determined, and she lists social studies and agriculture classes as her favorite subjects. She is active in color guard and is a manager of the football team. She works at Home and Community Options in Winona, and she enjoys spending time with her family, especially her niece and nephews. She says that her role models are her parents and her sisters, Olivia and Megan. Faculty and staff describe Chloe as involved, helpful, kind and friendly, and they say she has a great smile. They also say she’s an intelligent young woman with a positive attitude. After graduation, she plans to serve in the Air Force for six years before attending college to become a physician assistant. Her advice to students is: “Have a positive outlook and attitude about school. and it will be a lot more enjoyable every day.”
Senior Austin Beck is the son of Sally Beck of Winona and David Beck of Eau Claire, Wis. Austin describes himself as determined, hardworking, kind and lively, and he lists math and science as his favorite subjects. Austin is active in basketball and is active in the weight room, and he enjoys hanging out with friends and family. He says that his role models are his mom and his three older brothers, Jeremy, Ryan and Tyler. Faculty and staff describe Austin as kind, athletic, polite, dedicated and incredibly hardworking. He is an excellent student with a fabulous personality, they say. After graduation, Austin plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to earn a degree in medical dosimetry. His advice to students: “Make every moment count.”
