Senior Bethany Mulkey is the daughter of Bill and Kay Mulkey of Winona. Bethany describes herself as creative, quiet, energetic and caring and she lists classes in art, agriculture and English (especially Teen Literature) as her favorite classes. Bethany is active in the WSHS Sketch Book Club and she enjoys reading, drawing, cooking and crafting. Bethany says that her role models are her parents. Faculty and staff describe Bethany as nice, kind, hardworking, caring and helpful. She is an intelligent young woman with a positive attitude, they say. After graduation, Bethany plans to pursue a post-secondary education. Her advice to students is: "Be on time for class! Do your homework and turn it in on time. Be respectful to your teachers and they will be respectful to you."
Senior Nathan Wooden is the son of Ed and Kelly Wooden of Winona. Nathan describes himself as ambitious, hardworking and compassionate and he lists science classes (such as medical terminology and anatomy) as his favorite classes. Nathan enjoys mountain biking, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling and he says that his role models are his dad and his Grandpa Bob Wooden. Faculty and staff describe Nathan as outgoing, fun, hardworking, respectful and a leader. He is a great student who is always willing to help others, they say. After graduation, Nathan plans to attend Winona State University to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing. His advice to students is: "Put time and effort into your school work and be prepared."
