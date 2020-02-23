Winona Senior High Winhawks of the Week

Senior Jonathan Broas is the son of John and Tina Broas of Winona. Jonathan describes himself as hardworking, respectful, charismatic and insightful and he lists AP calculus and human biology as his favorite subjects.

Jonathan is active in WSHS swimming, and he enjoys lifting weights. He says his role models are his dad and his swim coach, Chris Mayer.

Faculty and staff describe Jonathan as kind, hardworking, affable, helpful and a leader. They say he’s an intelligent young man who is always willing to help others.

After graduation, Jonathan plans to attend Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, to study accounting and further his swimming career.

His advice to students: “Don’t stress over the small things, just enjoy your four years of high school because they go by quickly.”

Senior Allison Keller is the daughter of Danny Keller of Winona and Christy Hanson of Rushford, Minn. Allison describes herself as caring, hardworking, kind and funny, and she lists art and science as her favorite classes.

Allison works on her family farm and at Fleet Farm, and she enjoys hanging out with friends and family. Allison says her role models are her parents.