Senior Brayden Borzyskowski is the son of Stacy Erdmann of Winona. Brayden describes himself as driven to succeed, caring of others, and hardworking with a good sense of humor. Brayden enjoys weightlifting, fishing and attending Drag Races and he lists math and service learning as his favorite subjects. Brayden says that his mom is his role model. Faculty and staff describe Brayden as enthusiastic, positive, kind and hardworking with a great attitude. He is an intelligent young man with a wonderful personality, they say. After graduation, Brayden plans to attend a four-year college to earn a degree that he is passionate about. His advice to students is: “Do your best, work hard, but don’t be afraid to have a little fun and enjoy yourself.”
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Sondra Dahl is the daughter of Valerie and Arthur Dahl of Winona. Sondra describes herself as kind, honest, hardworking and compassionate and she lists Social Studies and English as her favorite classes. Sondra is active in WSHS National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Link and she enjoys photography and reading. Sondra says that her role models are her mom and her sister, Bekah. Faculty and staff describe Sondra as polite, fun, hardworking, involved and very kind. She is a good student and an intelligent young woman, they say. After graduation, Sondra plans to travel the world and eventually have a family. Her advice to students is: “Just be yourself and experience high school for what it has to offer before it’s over. Do things that scare you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.